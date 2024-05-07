Est
Bruins–Panthers
- Mathias Brunet : Panthers en 6
- Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Panthers en 7
- Richard Labbé : Panthers en 6
- Guillaume Lefrançois : Panthers en 5
- Simon-Olivier Lorange : Panthers en 5
- Alexandre Pratt : Panthers en 6
Hurricanes–Rangers
- Mathias Brunet : Rangers en 7
- Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Rangers en 6
- Richard Labbé : Hurricanes en 7
- Guillaume Lefrançois : Hurricanes en 7
- Simon-Olivier Lorange : Hurricanes en 6
- Alexandre Pratt : Rangers en 6
Ouest
Avalanche–Stars
- Mathias Brunet : Stars en 6
- Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Avalanche en 6
- Richard Labbé : Stars en 6
- Guillaume Lefrançois : Stars en 6
- Simon-Olivier Lorange : Stars en 7
- Alexandre Pratt : Stars en 6
Oilers–Canucks
- Mathias Brunet : Oilers en 5
- Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Oilers en 5
- Richard Labbé : Oilers en 6
- Guillaume Lefrançois : Oilers en 6
- Simon-Olivier Lorange : Oilers en 6
- Alexandre Pratt : Oilers en 6