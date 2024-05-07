Est

Bruins–Panthers

  • Mathias Brunet : Panthers en 6
  • Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Panthers en 7
  • Richard Labbé : Panthers en 6 
  • Guillaume Lefrançois : Panthers en 5 
  • Simon-Olivier Lorange : Panthers en 5 
  • Alexandre Pratt : Panthers en 6

Hurricanes–Rangers

  • Mathias Brunet : Rangers en 7
  • Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Rangers en 6
  • Richard Labbé : Hurricanes en 7
  • Guillaume Lefrançois : Hurricanes en 7
  • Simon-Olivier Lorange : Hurricanes en 6
  • Alexandre Pratt : Rangers en 6

Ouest

Avalanche–Stars

  • Mathias Brunet : Stars en 6
  • Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Avalanche en 6
  • Richard Labbé : Stars en 6
  • Guillaume Lefrançois : Stars en 6
  • Simon-Olivier Lorange : Stars en 7
  • Alexandre Pratt : Stars en 6

Oilers–Canucks

  • Mathias Brunet : Oilers en 5
  • Katherine Harvey-Pinard : Oilers en 5
  • Richard Labbé : Oilers en 6
  • Guillaume Lefrançois : Oilers en 6
  • Simon-Olivier Lorange : Oilers en 6
  • Alexandre Pratt : Oilers en 6