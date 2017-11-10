Louis C.K. reconnaît les allégations d'inconduite sexuelle

«Ces histoires sont vraies», a reconnu le comédien de 50 ans, peu connu à l'international mais célèbre aux États-Unis, au lendemain de la publication par le New York Times de témoignages de cinq femmes l'accusant de s'être masturbé devant elles ou de leur avoir proposé de le faire.

«Sur le moment, je me suis dit que je ne faisais rien de mal puisque je ne montrais jamais ma bite sans demander d'abord, ce qui est vrai aussi», a-t-il expliqué dans un long communiqué en forme d'acte de contrition envoyé aux médias américains.

«Mais ce que j'ai appris plus tard dans ma vie, trop tard, c'est que quand vous avez du pouvoir sur quelqu'un, leur demander de regarder votre sexe n'est pas une question. Pour elles, c'est une situation difficile. Le pouvoir que j'avais sur ces femmes, c'est qu'elles m'admiraient. Et je m'en suis servi de façon irresponsable», a-t-il ajouté.

«J'éprouve du remords pour mes actes. J'ai essayé d'en tirer les leçons. Et de les éviter (...) J'ai eu une carrière longue et chanceuse, j'ai pu dire tout ce que je voulais. Maintenant je vais prendre du recul et prendre longuement le temps d'écouter», a-t-il souligné, semblant ainsi annoncer vouloir faire une pause dans sa carrière.

Jeudi, la première de son nouveau film, I Love you, Daddy, avait été brutalement annulée, de même qu'une intervention qu'il devait faire dans l'émission de télévision du présentateur vedette Stephen Colbert, sur CBS.

Six fois primé aux Emmy Awards, les récompenses de la télévision américaine, Louis C.K., Louis Szekely de son vrai nom, est un adepte de l'humour noir et de l'autodérision. Il plaisante régulièrement sur la masturbation dans ses spectacles.

Le texte complet

«I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not.

«These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my (penis) without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your (penis) isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.

«I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.

«I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn't want to hear it. I didn't think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it.

«There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.

«I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work.

«The hardest regret to live with is what you've done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I'd be remiss to exclude the hurt that I've brought on people who I work with and have worked with who's (sic) professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You Daddy (sic). I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I've brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie and every other entity that has bet on me through the years.

«I've brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.

I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.

«Thank you for reading.»