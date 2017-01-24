- Accueil >
Oscars 2017: la liste des nominations
Photo: archives AFP
Voici la liste des nominations en vue de la 89e soirée des Oscars qui se tiendra le 26 février prochain.
Meilleur film
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Meilleure actrice
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Meilleur acteur
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Meilleure actrice de soutien
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Meilleur acteur de soutien
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Meilleur réalisateur
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Meilleur montage
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Meilleure trame sonore
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Meilleur décor
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Meilleur scénario adapté
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Meilleur scénario original
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By the Sea
20th Century Women
Meilleur film d'animation
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Meilleure scénographie
Arrival
La La
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Meilleurs costumes
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Meilleur documentaire
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Meilleur documentaire court
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Meilleure chanson
"Audition," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Meilleur court métrage d'animation
Blind Vaysha
Boorowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarette
Pearl
Piper
Meilleur court métrage
Ennemis intérieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Meilleur montage sonore
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Meilleur mixage sonore
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
