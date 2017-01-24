Oscars 2017: la liste des nominations

Meilleur film

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Meilleure actrice

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Meilleur acteur

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Meilleure actrice de soutien

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Meilleur acteur de soutien

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Meilleur réalisateur

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Meilleur montage

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Meilleur film en langue étrangère

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Meilleure trame sonore

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Meilleur décor

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Meilleur scénario adapté

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Meilleur scénario original

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By the Sea

20th Century Women

Meilleur film d'animation

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Meilleure scénographie

Arrival

La La

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Meilleurs costumes

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Meilleur documentaire

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Meilleur documentaire court

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Meilleure chanson

"Audition," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Meilleur court métrage d'animation

Blind Vaysha

Boorowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarette

Pearl

Piper

Meilleur court métrage

Ennemis intérieurs

La femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Meilleur montage sonore

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Meilleur mixage sonore

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi