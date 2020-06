PHOTO ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE, KEYSTONE VIA AP

Michael Maeder from the equipment staff, left, measures the chest of 21 year old Swiss Ice Hockey player Nico Hischier, center at NHL club New Jersey Devils, as the latter receives his Swiss army uniform in Wangen an der Aare, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Hischier completes part of his mandatory army service for elite athletes with an 18 week recruit training. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)