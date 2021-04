PHOTO JUNG YEON-JE, AFP

This picture taken on February 28, 2021 shows Kang Chang-hyeon (R), a teenaged drone-racing champion, talking with his teammates at the team booth during a drone-racing league round in the southern county of Hadong. - In a South Korean rice field, the teenage world champion of drone-racing is preparing to defend his title in one of the planet's fastest and highest-tech sports. But at all of 18 years old, Kang Chang-hyeon fears he is quickly passing his prime to compete at top flight levels. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY SKOREA-AEROSPACE-DRONE-TECHNOLOGY,FOCUS BY KANG JIN-KYU