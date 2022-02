PHOTO ROGELIO V. SOLIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer at Nissan Motor Corp., speaks about how Nissan's Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant will become a center for electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States and will build two all-new electric models at the plant in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)