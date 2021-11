PHOTO OLIVIER DOULIERY, AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 09, 2020, Coca Cola sign at a store in Amherst, Virginia on May 9, 2020. - While the pandemic recovery remains uneven, Coca-Cola said on October 27, 2021, it expects improved earnings for the year as soft drink consumption improves worldwide, aided by reopening businesses. The iconic soda brand saw "away-from-home" outlets like restaurants and entertainment venues collapse as Covid-19 spread, but sales rebounded in the latest three months. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)