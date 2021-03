PHOTO ALAIN JOCARD, AFP

Members of Greenpeace protest calling for the reduction of air traffic in the face of climate challenges, one holding up a p banner thet reads in French 'It does not fly high' as they stand on the top of an Air France passenger aircraft parked on the tarmac at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle International airport (CDG), north of Paris on March 5, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)