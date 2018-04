Saint-Pétersbourg: les entrées d'immeuble font la joie de touristes curieux

Agrandir

People take part in a guided tour of old houses in downtown Saint Petersburg on April 15, 2018. Richly decorated or abandoned by time, reminiscent of a bygone era and sometimes idealized, many entries of building of Saint-Petersburg, the former capital of the Russian tsars, arouse the interest of more and more curious. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA

OLGA MALTSEVA, AFP