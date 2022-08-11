Omnium Banque Nationale

Alcaraz rate son entrée

Il faudra patienter encore un peu avant que le public canadien tombe vraiment sous le charme de la sensation espagnole Carlos Alcaraz. Le joueur de 19 ans, déjà quatrième mondial et deuxième favori de l’Omnium Banque Nationale, a été sorti d’entrée par l’Américain Tommy Paul (34e), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7) et 3-6, au terme d’un long duel de 3 heures et 20 minutes.