✓ Lien copié Omnium Banque Nationale Dans l’œil de notre photographe PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Daniil Medvedev Aperçu des meilleurs moments de la journée, captés par la lentille de La Presse. Morceaux choisis. Publié à 5h00 ✓ Lien copié Olivier Jean La Presse PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Gaël Monfils PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Nick Kyrgios PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Carlos Alcaraz PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Tommy Paul PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Frances Tiafoe PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, LA PRESSE Casper Ruud