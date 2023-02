PHOTO JANE ROSENBERG, REUTERS

Mexico's former Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna listens while putting his hand on his chest as he gestures to his family sitting in the audience during his trial on charges that he accepted millions of dollars to protect the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, once run by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at a courthouse in New York City, U.S., February 15, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg