Kevin Hart animera les Oscars
L'humoriste et acteur Kevin Hart
Photo ANGELA WEISS, archives AFP
L'humoriste et acteur Kevin Hart a confirmé sur Instagram mardi soir qu'il animera la prochaine cérémonie des Oscars, qui sera diffusée le 24 février sur le réseau ABC.
Après avoir tenu le rôle de maître de cérémonie ces deux dernières années, l'animateur d'émission de fin de soirée Jimmy Kimmel avait déjà annoncé qu'il ne reprendrait pas les rênes de l'animation en 2019.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it's time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
