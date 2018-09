Séisme au Japon: le bilan passe à 18 morts

Agrandir

TOPSHOT - A car is seen stuck on a road damaged by an earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture on September 6, 2018. - A powerful 6.6-magnitude quake rocked the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido on September 6, triggering landslides, collapsing buildings, and killing at least two people with several dozen missing. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT / EDITOR'S NOTE: Car's licence plate was digitally blocked at source

Photo Agence France-Presse