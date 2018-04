Cannabis et prévention: 85% des jeunes du secondaire seront rencontrés

Agrandir

FILE - This June 5, 2017, file photo shows a marijuana leaf in the vegetative room at a cannabis cultivator in Fairbanks, Alaska. Alaska regulators, once on the cusp of allowing onsite use of marijuana at authorized retail stores, will take another run at the issue. (Eric Engman/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP, File)

Photo Eric Engman, archives Associated Press