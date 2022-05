PHOTO NOEL CELIS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A woman sits on her scooter in front of the Wanliu campus of Peking University in Beijing on May 16, 2022. - Hundreds of students at an elite Beijing university protested on May 15 against strict Covid-19 curbs, in a rare show of defiance as anger mounts over virus control measures. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)