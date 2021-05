PHOTO TUWAEDANIYA MERINGING, AFP

A hospital worker administers a swab test for Covid-19 coronavirus to a vendor from a fresh food market as part of efforts to allow the reopening of the market for the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in southern Thailand's Pattani province on May 10, 2021. (Photo by Tuwaedaniya MERINGING / AFP)