 Jeux en streaming: Sony et Microsoft annoncent une coopération 

Agrandir

A customer plays a video game on a Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. PlayStation 4 (PS4) video game console at a Bic Camera Inc. electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. Sony Corp., its credit rating cut to junk by Moody's Investors Service as Japan's biggest television maker struggles to capture consumer demand for smartphones and tablet computers, released the PS4 console in Japan today. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

PHOTO KIYOSHI OTA, ARCHIVES BLOOMBERG