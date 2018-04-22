Donald Trump «honnête» : Shania Twain s'excuse

Shania Twain... (PHOTO PC)

Shania Twain

PHOTO PC

La Presse Canadienne

Shania Twain s'excuse d'avoir dit à un journal britannique qu'elle aurait voté pour Donald Trump si elle avait pu participer à l'élection présidentielle américaine.

Dans un article publié sur le site web du journal The Guardian, la chanteuse canadienne a déclaré qu'elle aurait soutenu Donald Trump parce que «même s'il était offensant, il semblait honnête».

Ces commentaires ont été accueillis à la fois par des éloges et des condamnations par les internautes, et ils ont amené la native de Timmins, en Ontario, à s'excuser dans une série de déclarations sur les réseaux sociaux dimanche soir.

Elle a dit que la question l'avait prise au dépourvu, et qu'elle regrettait d'avoir répondu sans fournir plus de contexte.

Shania Twain a écrit qu'elle était «passionnément contre toute forme de discrimination» et qu'elle «n'avait aucune valeur morale commune avec le président actuel».

Le dernier album de la chanteuse, Now, est sorti en septembre. Il marquait son retour en studio après 15 ans d'absence.




