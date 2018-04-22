- Accueil >
Donald Trump «honnête» : Shania Twain s'excuse
Shania Twain
PHOTO PC
Shania Twain s'excuse d'avoir dit à un journal britannique qu'elle aurait voté pour Donald Trump si elle avait pu participer à l'élection présidentielle américaine.
Dans un article publié sur le site web du journal The Guardian, la chanteuse canadienne a déclaré qu'elle aurait soutenu Donald Trump parce que «même s'il était offensant, il semblait honnête».
Ces commentaires ont été accueillis à la fois par des éloges et des condamnations par les internautes, et ils ont amené la native de Timmins, en Ontario, à s'excuser dans une série de déclarations sur les réseaux sociaux dimanche soir.
Elle a dit que la question l'avait prise au dépourvu, et qu'elle regrettait d'avoir répondu sans fournir plus de contexte.
Shania Twain a écrit qu'elle était «passionnément contre toute forme de discrimination» et qu'elle «n'avait aucune valeur morale commune avec le président actuel».
Le dernier album de la chanteuse, Now, est sorti en septembre. Il marquait son retour en studio après 15 ans d'absence.
I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4)— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22 avril 2018
I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4)— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22 avril 2018
I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician (3/4)— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22 avril 2018
My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4)— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22 avril 2018
