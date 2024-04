PHOTO LISELOTTE SABROE, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A Danish firefighter works on a crane during the final extinguishing operations, a day after a fire ravaged the historic Boersen Stock Exchange and toppled its iconic spire in Copenhagen on April 17, 2024. Amid flames and black smoke, the 54-metre (180-foot) spire of Copenhagen's 17th-century former stock exchange crashed into the street below the building on April 16, 2024 morning. (Photo by Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT