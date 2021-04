PHOTO TIMOTHY A. CLARY, AFP

Caitlin Donovan Christie’s head of Sales, Handbags, and Accessories holds the Air Jordan 1 High “Shattered Backboard” Origin Story, Game-Worn Signed Sneaker Nike, 1985 Size 13.5 High-Top on display during a press preview July 24, 2020 at Christie's New York. - Christie’s and Stadium Goods have partnered to offer a unique sneaker overview of Michael Jordan’s era-defining Chicago Bulls career. The auction is online only 30 July–13 August. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)