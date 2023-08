PHOTO KAREN BLEIER, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

(FILES): This December 9, 2008 file photo shows the dome of the US Capitol at dusk in Washington, DC. Standard & Poor's cut the US credit rating for the first time in history on Friday, August 5, 2011, saying the country's politicians are increasingly unable to come to grips with its massive fiscal deficit and debt load. AFP PHOTO / Files / Karen BLEIER