Donald Trump dit être moins fan de Taylor Swift...

La jeune femme a fait savoir dimanche sur son compte Instagram - suivi par 112 millions de personnes - que lors des élections de mi-mandat, le 6 novembre, elle allait voter dans l'État du Tennessee «pour Phil Bredesen au Sénat et Jim Cooper à la Chambre des représentants», des candidats démocrates.

Celle qui explique s'être jusqu'alors montrée «réticente» à l'idée de partager ce type d'opinions a également critiqué Marsha Blackburn, actuellement représentante républicaine du Tennessee à la Chambre des représentants et candidate à un poste au Sénat en novembre.

Interrogé lundi par la presse à la Maison-Blanche sur cette prise de position, le président américain a répondu qu'il était «sûr» que Taylor Swift ne connaissait «rien» au sujet de Mme Blackburn.

«Disons que j'aime la musique de Taylor environ 25% de moins désormais, OK?», a ajouté le milliardaire, qui semblait bien apprécier la chanteuse au vu de plusieurs tweets ces dernières années.

«Heureux d'apprendre que @taylorswift13 va co-animer l'émission spéciale des nominations aux Grammy le 12 mai. Taylor est formidable!», avait-il posté en octobre 2012.

En août de cette même année, il s'était adressé à elle directement: «Merci pour cette jolie photo - Tu êtes formidable!».

Dans son message dimanche, la chanteuse de 28 ans a relevé que Marsha Blackburn avait «voté contre l'égalité salariale» entre les hommes et les femmes. Mais aussi «contre la reconduction du Violence Against Women Act, qui vise à protéger les femmes contre les violences conjugales, le harcèlement» et le viol.

La superstar a gagné en 2017 un procès contre David Mueller, un DJ qu'elle accusait d'agression sexuelle.