Accommodements vestimentaires: la GRC a reçu une seule demande au Québec

Gurbaj Singh Multani displays a ceremonial dagger, known as a kirpan, during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 2, 2006. Multiculturalism and religious freedom trumped safety concerns in a Canadian Supreme Court decision on Thursday that will allow orthodox Sikh students to carry traditional daggers to school. REUTERS/Chris Wattie Publiée: 2007-04-15, A12 2007-01-08, A11 2006-11-21, A23 2006-05-14, A14