PHOTO FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP

A nurse prepares the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2021. - The event was hosted by the MLK Community Healthcare and the Boys & Girls Clubs. Coronavirus cases across Los Angeles County are dropping as vaccination rates increase, with seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers, food and agriculture workers, workers in education, childcare and emergency services now eligible to receive the vaccine. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)