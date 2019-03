La Croix-Rouge canadienne en aide au Mozambique

Agrandir

In this photo provided by the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre survivors of Cyclone Idai sit after their arrival by rescue boat in Beira, Mozambique, Thursday, March 21, 2019. The confirmed death toll in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi surpassed 500, with hundreds more feared dead in towns and villages that were completely submerged. (Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre via AP)

PHOTO DENIS ONYODI, AP