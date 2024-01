PHOTO AKOS STILLER, BLOOMBERG

An employee returns a box of one kilogram gold bars to the safe from Swiss manufacturer Argor Hebaeus SA, in this arranged photograph at the Hungarian bullion dealers AranyPiac in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, June 17, 2013. Hedge funds cut wagers on a gold rally for the first time in three weeks on mounting speculation central banks will curb record stimulus and as this year's slump in bullion spurred losses for billionaire John Paulson. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg