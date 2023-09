PHOTO SETH WENIG, ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2013 file photo, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo is displayed at their headquarters in New York. JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts of financier Jeffrey Epstein. JPMorgan said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)