Aéroport Ronald Reagan: courant rétabli

Les vols ont toujours lieu malgré les ralentissements.

Les vols ont toujours lieu malgré les ralentissements.

Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON

« Le courant est rétabli, et les systèmes fonctionnent à nouveau », a annoncé l'aéroport Ronald Reagan de Washington mercredi soir sur Twitter. « Des vols pourraient être retardés », ajoute-t-il.

Toujours sur Twitter, il indique qu'aucun feu n'était lié à la panne de courant.




