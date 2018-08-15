- Accueil >
Aéroport Ronald Reagan: courant rétabli
Les vols ont toujours lieu malgré les ralentissements.
photo Quartz
WASHINGTON
« Le courant est rétabli, et les systèmes fonctionnent à nouveau », a annoncé l'aéroport Ronald Reagan de Washington mercredi soir sur Twitter. « Des vols pourraient être retardés », ajoute-t-il.
Toujours sur Twitter, il indique qu'aucun feu n'était lié à la panne de courant.
11:13pm: Power is restored to the airport and systems are coming back online. Some flights may be delayed. Thank you for your patience.— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) 16 août 2018
In regards to reports of smoke, there was no fire related to this power outage. Our Fire and Rescue personnel responded to several locations as a precautionary measure. (11:10pm)— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) 16 août 2018
Flights are operating, however mechanical systems without power is slowing boarding and deplaning. (10:41pm)— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) 16 août 2018
Generator backup power is providing lighting to several areas of the terminal. Updates to follow. (10:35pm) pic.twitter.com/SjdBsUxGfu— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) 16 août 2018