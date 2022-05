Photo DIMITAR DILKOFF, Agence France-Presse

French engineer and specialist in 3D data acquisition Emmanuel Durand uses his laser-scanner on May 26, 2022, to map the architecture of the Karkhiv fire station built in 1887. - Shells and missiles have been falling on cities since the start of the war in Ukraine, damaging historic buildings. Cultural services try to preserve their memory and record the damages with advanced laser technology and 3D scans. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)