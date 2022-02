PHOTO LUDOVIC MARIN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French Mayor of Paris and Socialist Party (PS) candidate for the April 2022 presidential election Anne Hidalgo gestures as she delivers a speech during the annual dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian organisations of France (CCAF) at the Hotel du Collectionneur, in Paris, on February 8, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / various sources / AFP)