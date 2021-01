PHOTO MARTIN RICKETT, AP

Pupils arrive at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, England, as schools across England return after the Christmas break, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday insisted he has “no doubt” that schools are safe and urged parents to send their children back into the classroom Monday in areas of England where schools plan to reopen. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)