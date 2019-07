Kyriakos Mitsotakis investi premier ministre dans une Grèce en soif de renouveau

Agrandir

Greece's newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sworn-in at the presidential palace in Athens on July 8, 2019. - Greece's new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, formally takes up the reins on July 8, a day after an election victory that puts him in charge of the EU's most indebted member with promises to end a decade of economic crisis. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

PHOTO LOUISA GOULIAMAKI, AFP