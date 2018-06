Tarifs douaniers: une décision «en dehors de la norme historique»

Agrandir

FILE-- A worker at a CP Industries plant in McKeesport, Pa., on April 9, 2018. April marked the 91st consecutive month of job gains, far and away the longest streak of increases on record. The average monthly gain has declined each year since 2014, but that’s normal for an economy that’s been in recovery for such an extended period. (Ross Mantle/The New York Times)

PHOTO ROSS MANTLE, THE NEW YORK TIMES