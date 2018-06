Yémen: offensive des anti-rebelles sur Hodeida

Agrandir

A Yemeni loyalist fighters, backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates patrols the streets of central Aden on June 11, 2018. Forces hostile to Huthi rebels have sent reinforcements to the port of Hodeida frontline, in the western part of Yemen, amid escalating tensions between loyalist and rebel fighters. / AFP PHOTO / Saleh Al-OBEIDI

Photo Saleh Al-Obeidi, Agence France-Presse