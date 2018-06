Nouveaux combats autour de sites pétroliers en Libye

Agrandir

(FILES) A file photo taken on January 11, 2017 shows a general view of an oil refinery in Libya's northern town of Ras Lanuf. A militia opposed to Libya's military strongman Khalifa Haftar on June 14, 2018 attacked eastern oil sites under his control, setting fire to at least one crude reservoir, a military source said. The attack was carried out by the Benghazi Defence Brigades, including fighters driven from Benghazi city by forces loyal to Haftar, the source said. / AFP PHOTO / Abdullah DOMA

Photo Abdullah Doma, archives Agence France-Presse