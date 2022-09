PHOTO MARVIN RECINOS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Salvadorian soldiers and rescuers try to recover the bodies of five people who died after a landslide in Huizucar, El Salvador, on September 22, 2022. - Seven people died after their houses were buried by landslides in two different events that occurred this Thursday due to the rains in El Salvador, Civil Protection authorities reported. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)