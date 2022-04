PHOTO NHAC NGUYEN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A young visitor crawls on the Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province on April 29, 2022. - Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists -- with a head for heights -- on April 29 with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended some 150 metres above a lush, jungle-clad gorge. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)