PHOTO STR, AFP

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of an attack on Afghan army base in Gardez, capital of Paktia province on May 14, 2020. - The Taliban said it carried out a deadly attack on May 14 on an Afghan army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against the militants. Afghan officials said a vehicle carrying a bomb targeted an army base in the eastern city of Gardez, killing five civilians and wounding 19 -- including five army personnel. (Photo by STR / AFP)