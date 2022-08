PHOTO OLEKSANDR GIMANOV, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

The first UN-chartered vessel MV Brave Commander loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain to export to Ethiopia, in Yuzhne, east of Odessa on the Black Sea coast, on August 14, 2022. - On July 22, 2022 Kyiv and Moscow signed a landmark deal with Turkey to unblock Black Sea grain deliveries, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. UN's World Food Programme has purchased an initial 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat. MV Brave Commander has a capacity of 23,000 tonnes. (Photo by OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP)