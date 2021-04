PHOTO -, AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 1961 first cosmonaut in history Yuri Gagarin salutes the crowd upon his arrival in London during an official visit in England. - Sixty years ago Monday Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, securing victory for Moscow in its race with Washington and marking a new chapter in the history of space exploration. (Photo by - / AFP)