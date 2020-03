PHOTO JUSTIN TALLIS, AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 05, 2020 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L), and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. - President Donald Trump said March 29, 2020 that the United States would not pay security costs for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, appearing to confirm that the royal couple have moved to live in California. They reportedly flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)