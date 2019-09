PHOTO RENATA BRITO, AP

Rescued migrants are silhouetted as they look out at the horizon aboard the Ocean Viking, in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The rescue boat with 82 migrants aboard said Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 that it has been given permission to dock at the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)