PHOTO FREDERIC J. BROWN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Children cool off on a lawn sprinkler toy in Fresno, California, on June 17, 2022. - Millions of Americans have been under some sort of a heat advisory and warned to stay indoors if possible amid a massive heatwave and record temperatures. A protracted La Nina weather pattern is worsening California's drought conditions, prompting significant water restrictions in recent months across the state. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)