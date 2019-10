PHOTO WALEED SADDIQUE, AFP

Rescue workers walk past burnt-out train carriages after a passenger train caught on fire near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province on October 31, 2019. - At least 71 people were killed and dozens injured after cooking gas cylinders exploded on a train packed with pilgrims in Pakistan on October 31, some dying after leaping from carriages to escape the inferno, authorities said. (Photo by Waleed SADDIQUE / AFP)