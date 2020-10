PHOTO SCOTT MCINTYRE, ARCHIVES THE NEW YORK TIMES

Maddy Wilford prepares in her surgical uniform before viewing a surgery while interning with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, who treated her after she was wounded in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018. Wilford wanted to be a doctor before a gunmans rampage left her badly wounded. After shadowing doctors as an intern this summer, she still does. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times) medecin, docteur, sante