Passer à une cote sur 10 est l’occasion de revoir les évaluations attribuées aux nombreux films de superhéros lancés dans les dernières années. L’exercice de notre journaliste se limite à ceux en prises de vue réelles produits par les studios Marvel, Sony, Fox et DC (c’est bien assez !).

Publié à 2h00
Pascal LeBlanc
Pascal LeBlanc La Presse

Univers cinématographique Marvel (MCU)

Thor : Love and Thunder (2022) 8/10

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) 7,5/10

Spider-Man : No Way Home (December 2021) 9/10

Eternals (2021) 7/10

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) 8/10

Black Widow (2021) 6,5/10

Spider-Man : Far From Home (2019) 7,5/10

Avengers : Endgame (2019) 9,5/10

Captain Marvel (2019) 7,5/10

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 7,5/10

Avengers : Infinity War (2018) 9/10

Black Panther (2018) 8/10

Thor : Ragnarok (2017) 8,5/10

Spider-Man : Homecoming (2017) 7,5/10

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8/10

Doctor Strange (2016) 7/10

Captain America : Civil War (2016) 8,5/10

Ant-Man (2015) 7/10

Avengers : Age of Ultron (2015) 7,5/10

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 8,5/10

Captain America : The Winter Soldier (2014) 9/10

Thor : The Dark World (2013) 6/10

Iron Man 3 (2013) 6,5/10

The Avengers (2012) 8,5/10

Captain America : The First Avenger (2011) 8/10

Thor (2011) 7/10

Iron Man 2 (2010) 7/10

The Incredible Hulk (2008) 6,5/10

Iron Man (2008) 7,5/10

Marvel (Sony et Fox)

Morbius (2022) 2,5/10

Venom : Let There Be Carnage (2021) 4,5/10

The New Mutants (2020) 5/10

Dark Phoenix (2019) 4/10

Venom (2018) 3,5/10

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8/10

Logan (2017) 8/10

X-Men : Apocalypse 5,5/10

Deadpool (2016) 8/10

Fantastic Four (2015) 2/10

X-Men : Days of Future Past (2014) 8/10

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) 3,5/10

The Wolverine (2013) 6/10

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5/10

Ghost Rider : Spirit of Vengeance (2012) 1,5/10

X-Men : First Class (2011) 7/10

X-Men Origins : Wolverine (2009) 4/10

Punisher : War Zone (2008) 2/10

Fantastic Four : Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) 2/10

Spider-Man 3 (2007) 4,5/10

Ghost Rider (2007) 2/10

X-Men : The Last Stand (2006) 4/10

Fantastic Four (2005) 2,5/10

Elektra (2005) 1/10

Blade : Trinity (2004) 1,5/10

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 7,5/10

The Punisher (2004) 2,5/10

Hulk (2003) 4,5/10

X2 (2003) 7,5/10

Daredevil (2003) 1,5/10

Spider-Man (2002) 6,5/10

Blade II (2002) 6/10

X-Men (2000) 6,5/10

Blade (1998) 5,5/10

Univers cinématographique DC (DCEU)

The Suicide Squad (2021) 8/10

Zach Snyder’s Justice League (2021) 4,5/10

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) 3/10

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 6/10

Shazam ! (2019) 5,5/10

Aquaman (2018) 4,5/10

Justice League (2017) 2/10

Wonder Woman (2017) 7/10

Suicide Squad (2016) 3/10

Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice (2016) 3,5/10

Man of Steel (2013) 7/10

DC (autres)

The Batman (2022) 8,5/10

Joker (2019) 9/10

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 8/10

Green Lantern (2011) 1/10

Jonah Hex (2010) 1,5/10

Watchmen (2009) 7/10

The Dark Knight (2008) 10/10

Superman Returns (2006) 3/10

Batman Begins (2005) 8,5/10