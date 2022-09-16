Univers cinématographique Marvel (MCU)
Thor : Love and Thunder (2022) 8/10
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) 7,5/10
Spider-Man : No Way Home (December 2021) 9/10
Eternals (2021) 7/10
Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) 8/10
Black Widow (2021) 6,5/10
Spider-Man : Far From Home (2019) 7,5/10
Avengers : Endgame (2019) 9,5/10
Captain Marvel (2019) 7,5/10
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 7,5/10
Avengers : Infinity War (2018) 9/10
Black Panther (2018) 8/10
Thor : Ragnarok (2017) 8,5/10
Spider-Man : Homecoming (2017) 7,5/10
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8/10
Doctor Strange (2016) 7/10
Captain America : Civil War (2016) 8,5/10
Ant-Man (2015) 7/10
Avengers : Age of Ultron (2015) 7,5/10
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 8,5/10
Captain America : The Winter Soldier (2014) 9/10
Thor : The Dark World (2013) 6/10
Iron Man 3 (2013) 6,5/10
The Avengers (2012) 8,5/10
Captain America : The First Avenger (2011) 8/10
Thor (2011) 7/10
Iron Man 2 (2010) 7/10
The Incredible Hulk (2008) 6,5/10
Iron Man (2008) 7,5/10
Marvel (Sony et Fox)
Morbius (2022) 2,5/10
Venom : Let There Be Carnage (2021) 4,5/10
The New Mutants (2020) 5/10
Dark Phoenix (2019) 4/10
Venom (2018) 3,5/10
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8/10
Logan (2017) 8/10
X-Men : Apocalypse 5,5/10
Deadpool (2016) 8/10
Fantastic Four (2015) 2/10
X-Men : Days of Future Past (2014) 8/10
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) 3,5/10
The Wolverine (2013) 6/10
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5/10
Ghost Rider : Spirit of Vengeance (2012) 1,5/10
X-Men : First Class (2011) 7/10
X-Men Origins : Wolverine (2009) 4/10
Punisher : War Zone (2008) 2/10
Fantastic Four : Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) 2/10
Spider-Man 3 (2007) 4,5/10
Ghost Rider (2007) 2/10
X-Men : The Last Stand (2006) 4/10
Fantastic Four (2005) 2,5/10
Elektra (2005) 1/10
Blade : Trinity (2004) 1,5/10
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 7,5/10
The Punisher (2004) 2,5/10
Hulk (2003) 4,5/10
X2 (2003) 7,5/10
Daredevil (2003) 1,5/10
Spider-Man (2002) 6,5/10
Blade II (2002) 6/10
X-Men (2000) 6,5/10
Blade (1998) 5,5/10
Univers cinématographique DC (DCEU)
The Suicide Squad (2021) 8/10
Zach Snyder’s Justice League (2021) 4,5/10
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) 3/10
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 6/10
Shazam ! (2019) 5,5/10
Aquaman (2018) 4,5/10
Justice League (2017) 2/10
Wonder Woman (2017) 7/10
Suicide Squad (2016) 3/10
Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice (2016) 3,5/10
Man of Steel (2013) 7/10
DC (autres)
The Batman (2022) 8,5/10
Joker (2019) 9/10
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 8/10
Green Lantern (2011) 1/10
Jonah Hex (2010) 1,5/10
Watchmen (2009) 7/10
The Dark Knight (2008) 10/10
Superman Returns (2006) 3/10
Batman Begins (2005) 8,5/10