La vraie famille

La famille déchirée (7/10)

Anna, son conjoint et leurs trois garçons forment une belle et grande famille quasi parfaite. Quasi, puisque le petit Simon est en fait placé ici par les autorités, et ce, depuis qu’il est bébé. Or, à ses 6 ans, son père biologique revient dans le décor. Une bombe pour la famille d’accueil. À commencer par la « mère »…