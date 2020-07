PHOTO MATT ROURKE, AP

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A conservative social media user whose memes have been repeatedly reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations. Logan Cook, who posts under the name Carpe Donktum, was permanently suspended Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The move came days after Trump retweeted a Cook video that contained doctored CNN footage. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)