PHOTO DENIS CHARLET, AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 28, 2019 the logo of US online social media and social networking service Facebook is displayed on a tablet in Lille. - Facebook said Tuesday it plans to move ahead with strong encryption for all its messaging applications, claiming that allowing law enforcement special access would end up being "a gift to criminals, hackers and repressive regimes." (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)