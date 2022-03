PHOTO LIONEL BONAVENTURE, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

(FILES) This file photo taken in Toulouse on October 05, 2021 shows the logo of RT (Russia Today) TV channel displayed by a tablet. - EU to ban Russian state media RT and Sputnik announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on February 27 , 2022. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)