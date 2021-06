PHOTO NICOLE PEREIRA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Ashley Lara works on the trading floor, Friday, June 11, 2021. Stocks were broadly lower Friday after a Federal Reserve official said that the nation's central bank might need to raise interest rates as early as next year, sooner than the Fed's latest estimate of possible rate increases in 2023. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)